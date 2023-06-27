Zelenskyy dismisses general director of Ukraine's state defence concern

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Yurii Husiev from his position as General Director of Ukroboronprom [Ukrainian Defence Industry, an association of enterprises in various sectors of the defence industry – ed.], further to his letter of resignation.

Source: Presidential Decree No. 357/2023 dated 27 June

Details: As Ekonomichna Pravda previously reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved Herman Smetanin as the new General Director of Ukroboronprom.

According to Ekonomichna Pravda, the Cabinet of Ministers approved him as the new head of Ukroboronprom on Saturday, 24 June. This decision will take effect on 28 June.

Smetanin, 31, is the director of the Malyshev Factory in Kharkiv.

According to Ekonomichna Pravda sources, Husiev was responsible for the failure of the missile programme, which cost him his office.

