All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungarian government publishes new propaganda video, now showing Crimea as part of Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 4 June 2023, 18:52

A Hungarian government propaganda video that depicted Crimea as part of Russia rather than Ukraine has been altered, and the original video which portrays the peninsula as "Russian" has been removed without explanation.

Source: This was reported by European Pravda with reference to Telex

Details: A video with the correct portrayal of Crimea appeared the day before on the YouTube channel of André Palóc, a senior analyst at the pro-government Hungarian fund Századvég. Now the video is available on the channel of the Hungarian government, and the old version, with Crimea as part of the Russian Federation, is no longer available.

Officially, the Hungarian authorities did not comment on the situation, but the video was corrected after a public demarche of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Saturday.

Advertisement:

The day before, the Hungarian government released a video calling for peace in Ukraine. In the video, Crimea was depicted as part of Russia.

On 3 June, the reaction of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the scandalous video appeared. The ministry called on Hungary to stop provocations and comply with its international obligations within the framework of their membership in the UN, EU and NATO.

Officially, Hungary, like the vast majority of countries in the world, does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed

Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:40
Intense battles in Donetsk Oblast, there are results – Zelenskyy
00:32
Explosions in occupied Berdiansk
00:11
Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster
23:58
photoZelenskyy holds meeting on water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
23:38
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine
22:55
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses provision of humanitarian aid with his Turkish counterpart
22:32
photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured
22:25
Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed
22:02
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how they determined that Putin uses doubles
21:49
Ukraine gives NATO list of emergency humanitarian necessities after destruction of Kakhovka HPP
All News
Advertisement: