Hungarian government publishes new propaganda video, now showing Crimea as part of Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 4 June 2023, 18:52

A Hungarian government propaganda video that depicted Crimea as part of Russia rather than Ukraine has been altered, and the original video which portrays the peninsula as "Russian" has been removed without explanation.

Source: This was reported by European Pravda with reference to Telex

Details: A video with the correct portrayal of Crimea appeared the day before on the YouTube channel of André Palóc, a senior analyst at the pro-government Hungarian fund Századvég. Now the video is available on the channel of the Hungarian government, and the old version, with Crimea as part of the Russian Federation, is no longer available.

Officially, the Hungarian authorities did not comment on the situation, but the video was corrected after a public demarche of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Saturday.

The day before, the Hungarian government released a video calling for peace in Ukraine. In the video, Crimea was depicted as part of Russia.

On 3 June, the reaction of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the scandalous video appeared. The ministry called on Hungary to stop provocations and comply with its international obligations within the framework of their membership in the UN, EU and NATO.

Officially, Hungary, like the vast majority of countries in the world, does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014.

