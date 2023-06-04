All Sections
Latvia provides Ukraine with 66 cars confiscated from drunk drivers

Sunday, 4 June 2023, 22:30

Latvia has provided Ukraine with 66 cars confiscated from drunk drivers free of charge, the Latvian State Pawn Agency reported.

Source: Delfi

The Latvian police stated that 17 drunk drivers were detained during just the last day.

Four administrative cases and 13 criminal proceedings were instituted for driving while intoxicated. In five cases, the vehicles of the drivers are to be confiscated, and eight drivers will be charged the value of the vehicles.

This is not the first such decision of the Latvian government. At the beginning of March, it also decided to send eight cars to Ukraine free of charge. In April, more confiscated cars were sent to the settlement of Pobuzke in Kirovohrad Oblast and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

According to the Latvian law "On the support of the civilian population in Ukraine", vehicles belonging to Latvia can be delivered to Ukraine free of charge to prevent the consequences of an emergency related to military actions in Ukraine and to support Ukrainian society.

This is one of the ways Latvia helps Ukraine fight against Russian aggression.

Background: In an interview with European Pravda, the Prime Minister of Latvia, Krišjānis Kariņš, stated that 100% of Latvian society supports Ukraine – even drunk drivers.

