Zelenskyy: Consequences of Russia blowing up Kakhovka power plant will be apparent in a week's time

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 6 June 2023, 18:25
The full consequences of Russian forces blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) will become apparent after the water begins to recede.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference marking Journalists’ Day in Ukraine (6 June)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We know that from 35 to 70 settlements will be flooded. We know that there will be issues with drinking water supplies. Even areas that haven’t been flooded will have drinking water issues. The entire region: Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson [oblasts].

The consequences of this tragedy will become apparent in about a week’s time. To put it plainly, [they will become apparent] when the water recedes. It will become clear what’s left there, and what might happen next."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s special services had developed plans in case of an explosion at the Kakhovka HPP, and confirmed that Ukraine was aware that Russian forces had rigged the dam with explosives in 2022.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our intelligence did indeed obtain information [about the dam being rigged with explosives - ed.]. We shared this information obtained by our intelligence with our partners. Everyone was aware that the Russian Federation and its collaborators rigged the dam with explosives last year. We had this information […]

We knew that this was beyond our control and that if there were explosives, there might be an explosion."

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

