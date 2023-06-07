All Sections
Dramatic rise in fish deaths in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Ukraine's Health Ministry warns it is not safe to consume

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 16:52

There has been a dramatic rise in fish deaths in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast following Russian forces blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on Tuesday, 6 June.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: "Tens of thousands of fish remain in the now-shallow bodies of water. A similar situation might occur in other affected regions of [Ukraine] in the coming days," Ukraine’s Health Ministry reported.

A video showing large numbers of dead fish in the village of Marianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has been shared on social media.

It is unclear who filmed the video.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported that the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP could result in the death of up to 95,000 tonnes of mature fish, which is estimated to result in losses of around 4 billion hryvnias (approximately US$108 million).

According to the available projections, losses from the destruction of all bioresources might reach 10.5 billion hryvnias (approximately US$285 million).

Video from Marianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Dnipropetrovsk-based media are also reporting fish deaths. Some local residents are collecting the dead fish.

Ukraine’s Health Ministry has issued a warning saying that collecting and consuming such fish is strictly prohibited, as it might cause botulism. The ministry stressed that fish that had washed up on the shore cannot be preserved or cooked.

"No cooking method can make it safe for consumption: this fish should not be eaten in any form; it should not be dried, cured, fried or boiled. This fish might contain pathogens, parasites, or hazardous chemicals," the Ministry of Health warns citizens.

People are also being urged to avoid buying fish in open-air markets.

