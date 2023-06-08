All Sections
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant is protected from air and internal attacks

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 8 June 2023, 12:08
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant is protected from air and internal attacks

Ukrhydroenergo, the national hydro power plant regulator, has stressed that the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) is protected from air strikes, as well as from internal attacks, so the Russian occupiers have no way of harming it.

Source: Ihor Syrota, CEO of Ukrhydroenergo, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "To blow up a dam, you must drop at least three half-tonne aerial bombs in one place. This cannot be done with a single missile. Powerful explosions [as at Kakhovka HPP – ed.] occurred in three places at the plant. When the plant is dismantled, we will see it all.

The plant [Kyiv HPP – ed.] is protected both from the air and the inside [attacks]. Therefore, we do not see any concerns today [regarding a possible attack or explosion of the Kyiv HPP – ed.].

They [the occupiers – ed.] could not do this when they were literally 5 kilometres away from the Kyiv plant in [the settlement of – ed.] Dymer. They will certainly be unable to do anything to our station today."

Previously: After Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP, Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov suggested blowing up the Kyiv HPP as well, as "even without a nuclear strike, many people would die".

Background: Last September, Ukrhydroenergo’s press service reported that the hydraulic structures of the Kyiv HPP were in good condition, the dam was unlikely to break, and possible damage from a missile strike would not cause catastrophic effects.

On 7 June, Ukrhydroenergo announced that it was starting to build an early warning system for emergency situations at Kyiv HPPs and Kyiv Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage (PHES) located upstream of the Dnipro River above the capital.

