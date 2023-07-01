All Sections
Bodies of two more Georgian military volunteers killed in ranks of Ukrainian forces brought to their home country

European PravdaSaturday, 1 July 2023, 13:20
Two veterans of the Russian-Georgian war killed in the ranks of the Ukrainian Defence Forces have been brought to Georgia for burial.

Source: Novosti-Georgia (News Georgia) news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The plane with the bodies of Malkhaz Kvizhinadze and Joni Odishvili arrived in Georgia at night.

Both are veterans of the 2008 Russian-Georgian war and chose to fight for Ukraine.

 
Photo: News Georgia

Kvizhinadze was killed earlier this week in Luhansk Oblast.

Odishvili sustained severe shrapnel wounds to the head near the city of Bakhmut, and doctors failed to save his life in hospital.

The total number of Georgians who have been killed in the ranks of the Ukrainian Defence Forces is close to 50. The Georgian media include both those who arrived from Georgia during the full-scale war and ethnic Georgians who had lived in Ukraine for a long time beforehand.

In mid-June, the first military volunteer from Finland was killed in the ranks of the Ukrainian forces in the country’s east.

