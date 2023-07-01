All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Armed mutiny shows damage Putin has done to Russia – CIA Director

Saturday, 1 July 2023, 20:02

William Burns, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, said on Saturday that the armed mutiny of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner Group, had shown the corrosive effect the war against Ukraine has had on Russia.

Source: Reuters, quoted by European Pravda

Quote: "It is striking that Prigozhin preceded his actions with a scathing indictment of the Kremlin's mendacious rationale for the invasion of Ukraine and of the Russian military leadership's conduct of the war," Burns, the former US ambassador to Moscow, said in a lecture at the Britain's Ditchley Foundation in Oxfordshire, England.

"The impact of those words and those actions will play out for some time – a vivid reminder of the corrosive effect of Putin's war on his own society and his own regime," he said.

Advertisement:

Burns cast the mutiny as "an armed challenge to the Russian state," but said it was an "internal Russian affair in which the United States has had and will have no part".

US General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, considers it too early to draw conclusions about whether Vladimir Putin's position has been shaken by the attempted rebellion in Russia by mercenaries of the Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC).

As reported, CIA director William Burns secretly visited Ukraine in June to talk with Ukrainian leadership about the counteroffensive; he was told about plans to regain large areas by the end of the year.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: