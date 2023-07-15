Russians kill another person in Neskuchne

MAP OF DONETSK OBLAST, WITH RED DOTS MARKING FATALITIES AND BLUE MARKING CASUALTIES. THE DARK GREY AREA IS THE RUSSIAN-OCCUPIED TERRITORY. PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

On 14 July, the death of another person was recorded in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian aggression.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to the authorities, on 14 July, it was possible to establish information about one civilian killed by the Russians in the settlement of Neskuchne.

Advertisement:

Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,611 civilians have already been killed and 3,846 wounded in Donetsk Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!