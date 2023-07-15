All Sections
Russians kill another person in Neskuchne

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 08:21
MAP OF DONETSK OBLAST, WITH RED DOTS MARKING FATALITIES AND BLUE MARKING CASUALTIES. THE DARK GREY AREA IS THE RUSSIAN-OCCUPIED TERRITORY. PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

On 14 July, the death of another person was recorded in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian aggression.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to the authorities, on 14 July, it was possible to establish information about one civilian killed by the Russians in the settlement of Neskuchne.

Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,611 civilians have already been killed and 3,846 wounded in Donetsk Oblast.

Subjects: Donetsk region
