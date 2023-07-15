Russians kill another person in Neskuchne
Saturday, 15 July 2023, 08:21
On 14 July, the death of another person was recorded in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian aggression.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: According to the authorities, on 14 July, it was possible to establish information about one civilian killed by the Russians in the settlement of Neskuchne.
Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,611 civilians have already been killed and 3,846 wounded in Donetsk Oblast.
