All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungary's Orbán on Slovak PM's condition: between life and death after shooting

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaFriday, 17 May 2024, 09:54
Hungary's Orbán on Slovak PM's condition: between life and death after shooting
Viktor Orbán. Photo: Facebook

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said that his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico, who was injured in an assassination attempt, is "between life and death".

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Quote from Orban's live speech on Hungarian state radio: "We wish him a speedy recovery and return to work. Robert Fico is between life and death."

Advertisement:

Details: The Hungarian prime minister said he was "praying for the prime minister and root for Slovakia", because even if Fico recovers, he will be out of work for several months. And this will come at a critical time in the run-up to the European Parliament elections that will take place early next month.

Quote from Orbán: "We are facing an election that will decide not just about members of [the] European Parliament but along with the US election can determine the course of war and peace in Europe. In that situation we would have badly needed Robert Fico and a pro-peace Slovakia."

Background: On 15 May, Juraj Cintula, 71, shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico several times. Fico was shot on 15 May after a government meeting in the Slovak city of Handlová. Media reports indicate that Cintula has already been charged.

On Thursday evening, 16 May, Slovak President-elect Peter Pellegrini said that the injured Fico was conscious, and they had a chance to talk for a while.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Orban
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister supports China's "peace plan" for Ukraine
Zelenskyy has "lengthy and focused" phone call with Hungarian PM
Hungarian PM believes West is "one step away from sending troops to Ukraine"
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: