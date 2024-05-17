Hungary's Orbán on Slovak PM's condition: between life and death after shooting

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said that his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico, who was injured in an assassination attempt, is "between life and death".

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Quote from Orban's live speech on Hungarian state radio: "We wish him a speedy recovery and return to work. Robert Fico is between life and death."

Advertisement:

Details: The Hungarian prime minister said he was "praying for the prime minister and root for Slovakia", because even if Fico recovers, he will be out of work for several months. And this will come at a critical time in the run-up to the European Parliament elections that will take place early next month.

Quote from Orbán: "We are facing an election that will decide not just about members of [the] European Parliament but along with the US election can determine the course of war and peace in Europe. In that situation we would have badly needed Robert Fico and a pro-peace Slovakia."

Background: On 15 May, Juraj Cintula, 71, shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico several times. Fico was shot on 15 May after a government meeting in the Slovak city of Handlová. Media reports indicate that Cintula has already been charged.

On Thursday evening, 16 May, Slovak President-elect Peter Pellegrini said that the injured Fico was conscious, and they had a chance to talk for a while.

Support UP or become our patron!