Serbia decides to transfer humanitarian aid to Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 15 July 2023, 15:24

The Serbian government has allocated humanitarian aid to Ukraine to overcome the humanitarian disaster in Kherson Oblast after the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: European Pravda, referring to РТС

Details: The new aid includes, in particular, goods and medicines from the Republican Commodity Reserves Directorate and goods from the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration.

Serbia also decided to provide temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens who suffered as a result of the disaster in Kherson Oblast.

In addition, the Serbian government decided to organise a sports rehabilitation camp for the youth and children's teams of the Dynamo Football Academy from Kyiv this year. Belgrade allocated funds for accommodation, food, training and football matches.

Background:

  • It is worth noting that Serbia still refuses to impose sanctions against Russia.
  • In particular, the National Assembly of Serbia, the Serbian parliament, voted on Tuesday, 11 July, to dismiss Economy Minister Rade Basta, who earlier this year unexpectedly offered to join the European Union's sanctions against Russia.
  • Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has recently explained the refusal to introduce sanctions against Russia as a "moral position".

