Battle for Vovchansk ongoing, Russians have tactical success – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has noted that the operational situation on the Kharkiv front remains difficult and is changing dynamically, but the Russians are having tactical success in the battle for Vovchansk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Fighting is underway in the areas of Pylna–Lukiantsi, Pylna–Hlyboke, Pylna–Oliinykove and Murom–Buhruvatka.

In addition, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the areas of Strilecha–Hlyboke, Oliinykove–Hlyboke, Oliinykove–Lukiantsi, Murom–Starytsia and Pletenivka–Tykhe."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the Russians carried out 22 assault operations in these areas, 14 of which are still ongoing.

The report states that a battle for the border town of Vovchansk is underway.

Quote: "The enemy has deployed significant forces to attack the city, consisting of up to five battalions, and is not counting its own losses. The Russian invaders lost more than 100 occupiers on this front alone over the past 24 hours.

The enemy is currently having some tactical success.

Measures are planned to defeat the enemy that has attempted to break through our defence."

Details: The General Staff added that the Ukrainian defenders were conducting defensive actions, inflicting fire damage on the Russians and widely using unmanned systems to conduct reconnaissance and launch precise strikes to inflict maximum losses.

Quote: "The deployment of reserves to stabilise the situation continues. In the course of assigning tasks to the troops, one of the main priorities is to save the lives of our soldiers."

Background:

On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces resumed assault operations near the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 11 May, and Ukraine’s Defence Forces are expecting the Russians to ramp up shelling in the area.

The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group has said that the grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast was not expanding and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were not letting Russian forces advance further into Kharkiv Oblast.

DeepState analysts have noted that Russian troops had seized six more settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

