All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Swedish PM will meet with Biden to discuss NATO entry and war in Ukraine

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 11:40

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will visit Washington on Wednesday for talks with US President Joe Biden on Sweden's application to join NATO, transatlantic security ties and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Source: This was announced in the White House on 1 July, European Pravda reports.

Details: The two leaders "will review our growing security cooperation and reiterate their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible," the White House said in a statement.

Quote: "The leaders will discuss our shared commitment to support Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal war of aggression and closer transatlantic coordination with the People's Republic of China," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Kristersson noted that the focus of the visit will be Sweden's accession to NATO.

Quote: "I am pleased that President Biden is inviting us to a meeting next week, ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius next week," he said in a statement.

Sweden, along with neighbouring Finland, abandoned its long-standing military neutrality following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and applied for NATO membership.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

But Stockholm's entry into the military alliance is still blocked by two of its members – Turkey and Hungary. NATO requires unanimous approval of all members for expansion.

The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opposed Sweden's bid, accusing Stockholm of being too lenient with groups it sees as a security threat.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called a new meeting on 6 July to try to overcome Turkey's objections to Sweden's accession to the alliance.

At the same time, Kristersson said on Friday that his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orbán, had assured him of Budapest's intention not to delay the ratification of the Scandinavian country's accession to NATO.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: