Russia vows response to Romania after latter expels 40 Russian embassy workers

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 15:27

The Russian Foreign Ministry has promised to respond to Romania's decision to shrink the Russian mission in that country.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian Foreign Ministry

Details: Earlier, the Romanian Foreign Ministry reported that 40 Russian diplomats and representatives of the technical staff of the Russian Embassy, as well as their family members, had been sent on a special flight from Bucharest.

"As previously stated by the Russian side, Russia will give an appropriate response," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Romanian authorities stated that 11 diplomats and 29 technical and administrative staff were on board.

Officials said the plane took off with a six-hour delay.

Background: On 8 June, Romania announced that Russia was to reduce its diplomatic staff by 40 people.

The Russian side was informed that it had no more than 30 days to comply with the expulsion decision.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry, this decision "reflects the current level of bilateral relations, which Romania has sharply reduced since the beginning of the Russian Federation's aggressive war against Ukraine".

