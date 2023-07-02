All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia vows response to Romania after latter expels 40 Russian embassy workers

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 15:27

The Russian Foreign Ministry has promised to respond to Romania's decision to shrink the Russian mission in that country.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russian Foreign Ministry

Details: Earlier, the Romanian Foreign Ministry reported that 40 Russian diplomats and representatives of the technical staff of the Russian Embassy, as well as their family members, had been sent on a special flight from Bucharest.

"As previously stated by the Russian side, Russia will give an appropriate response," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Advertisement:

Romanian authorities stated that 11 diplomats and 29 technical and administrative staff were on board.

Officials said the plane took off with a six-hour delay.

Background: On 8 June, Romania announced that Russia was to reduce its diplomatic staff by 40 people.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

The Russian side was informed that it had no more than 30 days to comply with the expulsion decision.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry, this decision "reflects the current level of bilateral relations, which Romania has sharply reduced since the beginning of the Russian Federation's aggressive war against Ukraine".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: