Russians pushing ahead on 5 fronts, with 33 combat clashes taking place – General Staff report

In addition to missile strikes, the Russian occupiers launched 12 airstrikes on 21 July, with 33 combat clashes taking place at the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 21 July

Details: On 21 July, Russian occupation forces launched another large-scale missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using three Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles, four Iskander ground-launched cruise missiles, six Oniks cruise missiles, one Kh-59 cruise missile and one anti-aircraft guided missile from an S-300 air defence system.

In addition, Russian forces carried out 12 airstrikes and launched 29 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, children and civilians have been killed and injured, grain depots in the south of Ukraine and industrial facilities have been destroyed and damaged, more than 70 civilian residential buildings and other infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, heavy fighting continues. Over the course of the day, 33 combat clashes took place.

On the Lyman front, the Russian conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Nadiia, Makiivka, Nevske (Luhansk Oblast), and Serebrianka Forest, Dibrova (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, under heavy fire from Russian artillery, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled their attacks near Hryhorivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, under heavy fire from the Russian aircraft and artillery, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the attacks of Russian troops in the area of Pervomaiske, Donetsk Oblast.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 13 strikes on areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, three of which targeted Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, two artillery in firing positions and one electronic warfare station.

