Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy

European PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 23:41

Four more stamps in support of Ukraine have been presented in Italy, with contemporary Ukrainian artists involved in their creation.

Source: Yaroslav Melnyk, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Italy; Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy

Details: Melnyk said that "from now on, the picturesque places of Ukraine, captured in the masterpieces" of talented Ukrainian artists, have joined the exclusive collection of stamps issued in Italy.

Quote from Melnyk: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy and personally to Minister Adolfo Urso for the initiative to create this project, which is designed to support Ukraine and our people."

More details: The stamps feature paintings by Ukrainian artists Kateryna Lypovka, Serhii Smetankin, Yurii Bandera and Sviatoslav Skorobohatov, selected as part of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine's competition called Ukrainian Artist For an Italian Stamp. The paintings depict churches in Kyiv, a theatre in Mariupol, a square in Lviv and the port of Odesa.

PHOTO: FACEBOOK.COM/YAROSLAV.MELNYK.79

Quote from Adolfo Urso: "What we have presented today is the first Italian issue of value-added stamps, the proceeds of which will go to support the Ukrainian people: a historic issue that comes at a time when the cities depicted on the stamps are under heavy attacks by the Russian invaders."

Background: The first stamp in Italy to support Ukraine, featuring the flags of the two countries, was issued in 2022. It was dedicated to refugees from Ukraine.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that her country was ready to join the reconstruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, which was damaged last weekend by a Russian missile attack. 

Prior to that, Meloni promised to provide Kyiv with full support for its accession to the EU, including assistance in the area of reforms.

