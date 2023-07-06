Zelenskyy unexpectedly travels to Czechia after visit to Bulgaria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an unexpected visit to Czechia following his visit to Bulgaria on Thursday, 6 July.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy wrote on social media that he will hold talks with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague; meet Miloš Vystrčil, President of the Czech Senate, and Markéta Pekarová Adamová, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament; and speak to members of the Czech government, parliament, and the media.

"The focus of [our] attention will be defence aid, Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, the NATO summit in Vilnius, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the implementation of the Peace Formula, and the reconstruction of Ukraine," the Ukrainian President announced.

Background: This is Zelenskyy’s first visit to Czechia since the beginning of his presidential term in 2019.

