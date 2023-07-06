The Berlinale prizewinner fighting to defend Ukraine: film about cinematographer Serhii Mykhalchuk is released as part of Culture vs War series

The Culture vs War project has released the second documentary in its series about cultural figures who are defending Ukraine. This episode focuses on the outstanding cinematographer Serhii Mykhalchuk.

Before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Serhii Mykhalchuk made feature films. Among his most famous works are Mamay, Illusion of Fear, Paradjanov, The Guide, The Wild Fields, and Dovbush.

Four of his four dozen films have been Oscar-nominated.

In 2015, Mykhalchuk was awarded the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for his cinematography in Under Electric Clouds, a film by Oleksii Herman Jr. American film director Darren Aronofsky, who chaired the jury at the 65th Berlinale, praised the Ukrainian cinematographer’s skill at creating "images that will long remain in the memory".

After 24 February, Mykhalchuk joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but he has not parted with his camera, documenting Ukraine’s struggle while fighting. "In addition to the rifle, we also have the camera. And we can make sure that this story, this war, will be remembered," says the cinematographer and soldier.

His photographs of the evacuation from Irpin, the destruction of the An-225 Mriya, the largest plane on the planet, homes destroyed by missiles and civilians who have lost their lives, have been seen all over the world, providing evidence of the brutality of Russia and its army.

The Culture vs War project was launched in May 2022 with the aim of strengthening support for Ukraine around the world. One of the key components of the project is a series of documentaries in which Ukrainian cultural figures – musicians, cinematographers, writers, photographers, etc. – talk about the war through their own stories and memories.

The project will include the release of six shorts and one full-length film. The short films are documentary stories about cinematographer Serhii Mikhalchuk, the band Antytila, film director Akhtem Seitablayev, the photographer couple Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov, musician Taras Kompanichenko, and writer Serhiy Zhadan.

The full-length film will also feature the stories of film director Mykhailo Illienko, actors Yevhen Nyshchuk, Dmytro Linartovych and Oleksii Tritenko, cinematographers Yaroslav Pilunskiy and Yuriy Gruzinov, and others.

So far, the first film in the series – about the members of the band Antytila, who have joined the ranks of the defenders of Ukraine – has been released.

The project has been created by the Association "Promoting the Development of Cinema in Ukraine – Watch Ukrainian!" with the support of the European Commission, the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation and the Babylon company.

