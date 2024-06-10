All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Andrii Synyavskyi, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 10 June 2024, 20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
Petr Fiala. Photo: Getty Images

Czezh Prime Minister Petr Fiala has suggested that Russia may have been behind last week’s attempted arson attacks on city buses in Prague.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: The police reported that they arrested a 26-year-old man on Saturday in connection with the foiled plot and charged him with terrorism.

Advertisement:

"There is suspicion that the attack was organised and financed probably from Russia," Fiala said at a news conference.

He added that it was part of a hybrid war being waged against Czechia by Russia, "against which we have to defend ourselves and which we must stop".

"Russia is repeatedly trying to sow unrest, undermine citizens' trust in our state," he noted.

Advertisement:

The police said the suspect was a Spanish-speaking man from South America. He had been in the Czech Republic for five days before the attempted attack on Wednesday night.

The police noted that the suspect failed to carry out the attack due to the alertness of staff at the Prague bus depot.

On 8 June, police in Czechia boosted security measures in public spaces and shopping malls, on public transport and at railway stations, due to information about a possible terrorist attack.

Background:

  • At the beginning of May a series of big fires occurred in Poland – a shopping mall burned down in Warsaw, a big fire occurred in a car park near Katowice, there was also a string of lesser known incidents.
  • Later there were reports about the detention of nine people, suspected of sabotage activity in the territory of Poland ordered by Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CzechiaRussiafire
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Czechia
Czechia says more countries want to join ammunition initiative for Ukraine
Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague
Supply of shells to Ukraine to increase sharply in June
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Russians bombard almost 200 infrastructure facilities over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit starts in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: