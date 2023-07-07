All Sections
Bridge-laying machine and anti-drone equipment: new aid package from Germany

Friday, 7 July 2023, 17:21

On Friday, the German government updated the list of military aid to Ukraine over the past week, mentioning the supply of a Biber bridge-laying tank and a Dachs armoured engineering vehicle.

Source: As European Pravda reports, the list is published on the website of the German government.

Details: In addition to the Biber bridge-laying tank (bringing the total number to nine) and the Dachs machine (five in total), Ukraine received a bridge for bridge-laying tanks (its fourth) from Germany.

The aid package also includes three radio jamming stations (seven were previously supplied by Germany), two anti-drone defence systems, six semi-trailer trucks, and three semi-trailers.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

