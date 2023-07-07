Bridge-laying machine and anti-drone equipment: new aid package from Germany

On Friday, the German government updated the list of military aid to Ukraine over the past week, mentioning the supply of a Biber bridge-laying tank and a Dachs armoured engineering vehicle.

Source: As European Pravda reports, the list is published on the website of the German government.

Details: In addition to the Biber bridge-laying tank (bringing the total number to nine) and the Dachs machine (five in total), Ukraine received a bridge for bridge-laying tanks (its fourth) from Germany.

The aid package also includes three radio jamming stations (seven were previously supplied by Germany), two anti-drone defence systems, six semi-trailer trucks, and three semi-trailers.

Background:

Last week, Germany reported on another batch of military aid given to Ukraine, including a TRML-4D aerial surveillance radar station, bridge-laying tanks and heavy trucks.

Earlier this week, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced the provision of Leopard 1A5 battle tanks to Ukraine in cooperation with Denmark soon.

