Almost 500 children were killed during the 500 days of the full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 494 children have died.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office

Details: As of 8 July, more than 1,545 children have suffered from Russia's actions, about 1,050 of them received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Advertisement:

"These numbers are not final. Work is ongoing to establish them in the places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the Prosecutor General's Office notes.

Children were most injured in Donetsk (472), Kharkiv (297), Kyiv (129) and Kherson (115) oblasts.

Children were also injured in Zaporizhzhia (91), Mykolaiv (89), Dnipropetrovsk (83), Chernihiv (71) and Luhansk (67) oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!