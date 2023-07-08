All Sections
Son-in-law of Russia's chief missile engineer lives in Prague

European PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 20:17
Relatives of Boris Obnosov, Director General of Tactical Missiles Corporation, whose missiles are used to attack Ukraine, continue to live in Czechia and own real estate worth tens of millions of crowns.

Source: team of Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, which was noticed by the Czech media Novinky, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Russian investigators, Obnosov's son-in-law Rostislav Zorikov, who has been a permanent resident of Czechia since at least June 2020 and owns real estate in the city worth more than 100 million crowns, lives in Prague.

The Russian Vesna anti-war movement tweeted a video confirming Zorikov's stay in Prague. On the video, Obnosov's son-in-law allegedly attacks the activist who filmed him, but it is not specified when exactly this happened.

Neither Obnosov nor Zorikov are under EU or Czech sanctions, although Tactical Missiles Corporation is on the sanctions list. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic refused to comment on the situation.

Quote: "We do not release details about the process of placing individuals on the national sanctions list for security reasons," Daniel Drake, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Rostislav Zorikov is the husband of Boris Obnosov's daughter, Olga, who is believed to work at an event agency specialising in the organisation of lavish weddings and celebrations in Russia and abroad. Obnosova also allegedly owns 20% of Tactical Missiles Corporation shares.

According to Navalny's Foundation, Zorikov himself owns assets in two companies worth about 188 million Czech koruna. The companies are officially engaged in construction activities and leasing of real estate, apartments and non-residential facilities.

Background: At the end of June, the Czech government decided to impose sanctions on Russian oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov and his son Felix, who have significant assets in the country.

