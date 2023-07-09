All Sections
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: over 50 strikes in a day

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 00:58
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: over 50 strikes in a day
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian forces fired 11 times on Sumy Oblast on 8 July, causing 54 explosions. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians fired on Bilopillia hromada with artillery causing 11 explosions, and mortars causing 11 explosions as well. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Nova Sloboda hromada was attacked from a helicopter with unguided aerial missiles, with six explosions.

There was a mortar attack in Putyvl hromada causing two explosions.

The Russians attacked Krasnopillia hromada with mortars (five explosions) and artillery (six explosions).

There was artillery shelling in Seredyna-Buda hromada, with five explosions recorded.

In Esman hromada, three explosive devices were dropped from a UAV, damaging a private house.

