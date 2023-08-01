Ukrainian defenders have over 40 combat clashes with Russian over past day – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers engaged in more than 40 combat clashes on 31 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 August

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched 9 missile strikes, 57 air strikes and 61 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and on settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians, including children. Residential buildings were destroyed.

The likelihood of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains very high.

Over 40 combat clashes took place over the past day."

Details: The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Stepne in Sumy Oblast and Udy in Kharkiv Oblast. They launched mortar and artillery attacks on more than 30 settlements, in particular, Senkivka, Turia, Bleshnia and Buchky (Chernihiv Oblast); Mefodiivka, Sytne, Starykove, Mohrytsia, Stepok and Riasne (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Veterynarne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Nesterne and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders are holding the line. They successfully repelled Russian attacks east of Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and near Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast. The Russians carried out an airstrike near Druzheliubivka in Donetsk Oblast. 10 settlements, including Odradne, Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk and Zapadne, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russian troops launched airstrikes north of Serebrianka and near Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast) were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians bombarded more than 10 settlements, including Rozdolivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Predtechyne and Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Russian troops launched airstrikes near New-York and Avdiivka. More than 10 settlements, including Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast, were hit by artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the area of Marinka and Pobieda. The Russians shelled the settlements of Marinka, Pobieda, Heorhiivka and Hostre in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian troops launched air strikes in the areas of Vuhledar and Staromaiorske. They also made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions near Staromaiorske. The Russians struck the settlements of Vodiane, Vuhledar and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russian forces are focusing their primary efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian troops. The Russians launched airstrikes near Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 15 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians are maintaining their military presence on the Kherson front. More than 25 settlements came under artillery fire, including Dmytrivka and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, and Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Beryslav, Lvove, Kherson and Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are maintaining their offensive on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions and striking the Russians.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched seven airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel over the past 24 hours. Moreover, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed three anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed five Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, one TOS-1A Solntsepek multi-barrel rocket launcher, five artillery pieces at their firing positions, two electronic warfare systems, an ammunition storage point and five clusters of Russian military manpower.

