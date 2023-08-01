All Sections
Veteran walks from Kyiv to Lviv to raise funds for wounded soldiers

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 13:45

Petro Skrypka, a 32-year-old volunteer soldier and veteran of the Azov unit, has walked from Kyiv to Lviv to raise funds for wounded soldiers.

The route of the "marathon" ran through Zhytomyr and Rivne, and Petro walked about 30 kilometres a day on average, as the Azov Patronage Service reported

Along the way, the man filmed videos on TikTok and streamed live.

Quote from Petro when he was addressing his followers: "I started on 12 July on the Day of Saints Peter and Paul. I stopped for two days in Zhytomyr and Rivne. Friends, it is going great. We are in Lviv. We came all the way from Kyiv, covering 540 kilometres.

Then we are going to reach Poland, if everything goes well. I am a commissioned officer, friends, I can cross the border."

Photo: azovangels

His followers usually helped him with accommodation and places to rest. So far, Petro has raised over 596,000 hryvnias [about US$16,100 – ed.] for the treatment of the wounded.

Petro said on TikTok that he decided to complete the route to thank the defenders of Ukraine. 

"We urge Ukrainians to support Petro's initiative and join his fundraising" the Patronage Service said and posted his card number.

Background: A UK army veteran who lost both legs in Afghanistan climbed to the top of Mount Everest.

