US and Ukrainian nuclear regulators to exchange technical information

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) and the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (US NRC) have signed an agreement on exchanging technical information and cooperation related to nuclear safety.

Details: The agreement was signed by Oleh Korikov, Acting Head of the SNRIU and Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, and Christopher T. Hanson, Chairman of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

"The agreement between the SNRIU and the US NRC will be one of the crucial steps to deepen cooperation between our countries on the safe use of nuclear energy," Korikov said.

The Agreement’s primary purpose is to continue and deepen cooperation, exchange of experience and interaction between regulatory authorities, develop joint research programmes on nuclear safety, etc.

The agreements will be implemented by exchanging information on regulations in the mentioned spheres and implementing joint cooperation projects.

Background: The SNRIU initiated the revocation of Russia's rights at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

