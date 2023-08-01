All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US and Ukrainian nuclear regulators to exchange technical information

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 16:30

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) and the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (US NRC) have signed an agreement on exchanging technical information and cooperation related to nuclear safety.

Source: press service of the SNRIU

Details: The agreement was signed by Oleh Korikov, Acting Head of the SNRIU and Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, and Christopher T. Hanson, Chairman of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

"The agreement between the SNRIU and the US NRC will be one of the crucial steps to deepen cooperation between our countries on the safe use of nuclear energy," Korikov said.

The Agreement’s primary purpose is to continue and deepen cooperation, exchange of experience and interaction between regulatory authorities, develop joint research programmes on nuclear safety, etc.

The agreements will be implemented by exchanging information on regulations in the mentioned spheres and implementing joint cooperation projects.

Background: The SNRIU initiated the revocation of Russia's rights at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: