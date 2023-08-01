All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvia offers to export Ukrainian grain through its ports

European PravdaTuesday, 1 August 2023, 17:19

Didzis Šmits, Latvia's Minister of Agriculture, has said exporting Ukrainian grain through Latvian ports is a possible scenario.

Source: Didzis Šmits during his meeting with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, as reported by Latvian news agency Delfi

Details: Šmits said exports through the Baltic corridor is not an easy task, and delivering grain to Latvia will be a challenge for logisticians, but it isn’t impossible.

Šmits pointed out that the capacities of Baltic ports make it possible to export grain from Ukraine, and the key challenge is the different widths of railway tracks, but the cargo might be quickly transferred from one train to another.

Advertisement:

"Certainly, we need to do the maths. It's clear that it will be complex and expensive, but if there are no other solutions, the corridor through the Baltic states is a solution," the minister explained.

Background: On 17 July, Russia announced its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened "risks" to parties deciding to continue the initiative without Russia's participation. Furthermore, Moscow launched extensive attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa and the Danube ports.

The White House has previously said grain from Ukraine is now likely to be exported by land, adding that "we have done this before, including during the grain deal."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the European Commission does not have the funding to cover additional transport costs for the transit of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!  



Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: