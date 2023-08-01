"She was an angel on earth". Anti-corruption officer and soldier Yuliia Shevchenko is killed in action

Yuliia Shevchenko, an officer of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), was killed in action on 31 July.

Yuliia joined the Ukrainian army in the first months of the full-scale invasion. Her brothers-in-arms say she was the deputy commander for moral and psychological support.

Yuliia's fiancé Taras Sukheniuk, also a soldier, reported the tragic news.

"On 31 July, the heart of this beautiful girl, my fiancée, and my wife-to-be, stopped beating. A person who was a match for anyone with her courage, commitment and determination has passed away. She was an angel on earth helping everyone who needed it," Taras wrote.

Taras recalls the dream he and Yuliia had of a large and harmonious family.

"She used to tell me, 'Taras, we are lovebirds; we will always be together,' and I used to respond, 'It will always be like that, my little bee. Sadly, this did not happen. I love you very much, and I will always love you...", Taras added.

Yuliia was a postgraduate student at the Department of Criminal Law at the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University in her civilian life. She has worked at the NACP's Department of Mandatory Full Inspections since early 2021.

Friends and colleagues describe Yuliia as a talented legal professional.

"Yuliia joined us as a fifth-year student, having won the Anti-Corruption Assault project, which already says a lot about her character. She has worked in the NACP's Department of Mandatory Full Inspections since the beginning of 2021. She had a great desire to continue building her career on the anti-corruption front, but as it happened, she had to use her best skills in the war.

Yuliia joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the country in the first months of the full-scale invasion. She perished as a hero in one of the hottest spots on the contact line in the country's east," the NACP said.

Anastasiia Blyshchyk, a military volunteer with the AFU, a press officer at the 47th Brigade, and the fiancée of the deceased journalist Oleksandr Makhov paid tribute to the girl.

"There are days when it's tough to breathe. Yuliia is no longer with us. If it wasn't for the damned enemy, Yuliia and Taras would have come back to civilian life, got married and had children. They would have been wonderful children. It would have been a perfect family. But she was killed. Viciously. Cynically.

A Russian psychological operation on the Internet claims that we all "deserve this war". They can go f**k themselves! We did not deserve to be killed, tortured, raped and robbed. Our girl, may you rest in peace!", Anastasiia wrote.

Yulia's brothers- and sisters-in-arms also share their memories of her.

"Yuliia Shevchenko was a worthy sister-in-arms. She cared for me even though I was not in her unit. The fragile, thin girl held the line alongside the brave guys.

Yuliia was the deputy commander in charge of moral and psychological support. She is an excellent example for this position. I could feel her fatigue from a distance, so I wanted to hug her. I sent her a uniform and a soft pillow. She was so excited. And I was happy that I could at least support her this way.

And now she is gone. Tears just fall on their own," said soldier Olena Ryzh.

The memory of the servicewoman is also honoured by her university's department.

"Yesterday, on 31 July, Yuliia Shevchenko, a first-year postgraduate student of the Department of Criminal Law at Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University, was killed while defending her homeland from Ruscist invaders.

Her young life was cut short, her future ruined, and all her plans and hopes shattered. A generously gifted girl with a brilliant legal and scientific future was lost. She laid down her life for the freedom and independence of her homeland, her people, and all of us.

May the Ruscists who brought the war to our land and took you away from us be cursed. The entire department is deeply mourning and expresses sincere condolences to Yulia's family and friends," Yurii Ponomarenko, Head of the Department, said.

