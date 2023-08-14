All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Living sculpture" Dmytro Buival is killed at the front

Monday, 14 August 2023, 22:36

Dmytro Buival, a resident of Sumy Oblast, has been killed at the Kharkiv front. He was known as a living sculpture, mime artist and performer of pyrotechnic shows. The artist popularised these art forms in Ukraine and performed abroad.

His girlfriend Nataliia Novak reported the loss.

"I can't believe it, but the best, kindest, brightest person in the universe, my beloved Dmytro Buival, is on a shield [killed in battle – ed.]... He entered into eternal life on 11 August 2023 during the Battle of Kupiansk," Nataliia wrote.

Dmytro was born in the village of Stare, Sumy Oblast. He was the founder of Voice of the Streets, a public organisation, and a creative workshop, and organised the Kharytonenko Fest Street Art Festival. 

Advertisement:
а
Photo from Dmytro's archive

He also had a unique technique for creating costumes.

а
A suit made of buttons created by Dmytro

In an interview with Suspilne, Dmytro said he had wanted to go to the front since the beginning of the invasion – in 2014. But a friend and colleague dissuaded him, telling him to hold his own front line. 

 
Dmytro was a creative person

But with the full-scale invasion, Dmytro’s desire became reality. He signed up for military service in June 2022. He said that what he was doing at the front was almost the same as in civilian life. The only thing missing was the children's smiles.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

 
Dmytro at the front

His life ended at the age of 32.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
New Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: