There is no compulsion to negotiate with Russia – Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, maintains that international partners are not persuading Ukraine to conduct "peace talks" with the aggressor state of Russia.

Source: Danilov in an interview with the Italian newspaper la Repubblica

Details: When a journalist said that partners were trying to persuade the Ukrainian authorities to negotiate an end to the war and asked what scenario they were proposing (for example, the Korean scenario - a country divided in two), Danilov replied in the negative.

Quote: "Reports of this alleged pressure are not confirmed by anything. They only exist on the internet. I don’t know, perhaps this is the work of the Russian troll army, but our partners have not set any demands to negotiate. Ukraine will solve this problem independently, and there can be no negotiations with Putin. Russia must be destroyed like a modern-day Carthage. You can't leave the enemy behind."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!