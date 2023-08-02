Attacks on Sumy Oblast: 200 explosions in a day

Russian occupiers attacked Sumy Oblast 27 times on 1 August 2023, with a total of 200 explosions recorded, and 22 settlements in 7 hromadas came under Russian fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: There was a mortar attack (6 explosions) and artillery shelling (12 explosions) in Krasnopillia hromada. The attacks damaged two private houses.

Mortars (30 explosions), MLRS (47 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions) were used to fire on Bilopillia hromada.

Esman hromada was struck by mortars (34 explosions), and 6 unguided rockets were launched from a helicopter. The attacks damaged a private business’ warehouse and a tractor.

A mortar attack was recorded in Znob-Novhorodske hromada (9 explosions).

Grenade launchers (4 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions) were used to attack Seredyna-Buda hromada. A private residence was damaged there.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was hit by mortars (4 explosions), artillery (13 explosions) and grenade launchers (20 explosions).

Khotin hromada also came under mortar fire (8 explosions).

