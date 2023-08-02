All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"His first working day": memories of doctor killed in Russian shelling of Kherson's hospital

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 12:14

25-year-old Dmytro Bilyi, an otolaryngologist, died in Kherson in the Russian shelling of the Yevhen Karabelesh City Hospital on 1 August. 

It was Dmytro's first working day at the hospital after he completed his internship, reports the student council of the Zaporizhzhia State Medical and Pharmaceutical University, where Dmytro studied.

Dmytro joined the medical faculty in 2015. He applied to Kherson and interned in otolaryngology after graduating from the university in 2021.

Quote: "He was very kind, cheerful, he won hearts, always smiling. Dmytro studied well, dreamed of becoming a qualified doctor, and was delighted when he went to work  that day," the Zaporizhzhia State Medical University said.

Advertisement:
а
Dmytro Bilyi. Photo: Student Council of the Zaporizhzhia State Medical University 

The Yevhen Karabelesh City Hospital in Kherson reported that the doctor suffered fatal multiple shrapnel injuries.

а
Consequences of a missile hitting a medical facility. Photo: the Yevhen Karabelesh Kherson City Hospital

In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, Serhii Marusian, one of Dmytro's friends, said that Dmytro followed in his mother's footsteps and wanted to become a doctor.

Serhii met Dmytro at the Zaporizhzhia State Medical University. They lived together in a dormitory during the first year of their studies. Then Dmytro moved to a flat, and friends often visited him.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"He always had fun: dancing, music. He liked listening to rock music. He was a great friend and always helped; he was completely selfless. He was very intelligent and qualified for his age," Serhii says.

The last time Serhii called Dmytro was on 31 July.

"He was very happy that he would work as a doctor and be able, in particular, to conduct surgeries. He had been waiting for this for a very long time," Serhii adds.

а
Photo: Student Council of the Zaporizhzhia State Medical University 

Another friend of Dmytro's, Artur Rakhimov, said 25-year-old Dmytro is from Kherson. At the start of the full-scale invasion, the boys worked at the Kherson Oblast Hospital.

Dmytro left the occupied city in July 2022, after which he worked as a doctor in Zaporizhzhia. Dmytro returned to liberated Kherson in May 2023.

"He liked otolaryngology because you can both practice – operate and consult, and communicate with people.

Internship training lasted until the end of June. July is a vacation [month], and on 1 August, interns officially start working," Artur says.

According to Artur, Dmytro will be buried on Friday.

Background: Bakhmut residents were killed in Odesa due to shelling by the Russian Federation on the night of 9-10 June.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: