Russia defines list of programs that must be installed on PCs, phones and TVs

Mikhail Mishustin, the Prime Minister of Russia, has approved a new list of Russian software that must be pre-installed on computers and mobile devices in 2024.

Source: Interfax Russia, citing the press office of the Russian government

The Cabinet said the software will be mandatory for installation on mobile phones, computers and televisions with a digital control unit.

The updated list includes 40 names, including the products of Yandex, VKontakte and Kaspersky, reads the resolution signed by Mishustin and reviewed by the Interfax report.

Quote: "Apart from the programs required for pre-installation this year, several video services have been added to the new list. At the same time, the owners of electronic devices will be able to choose which program or application to use independently, just like it was before," the Russian government said.

Background: The law on mandatory pre-installation of Russian programs on smartphones, tablets, computers and TVs sold in the Russian Federation with the Smart TV function took effect in April 2021.

The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation conducts selection for inclusion of specific applications in the list. For pre-installation, the most popular applications with an audience of at least 500,000 users are selected (except for certain categories of applications).

