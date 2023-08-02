All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia defines list of programs that must be installed on PCs, phones and TVs

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 13:15

Mikhail Mishustin, the Prime Minister of Russia, has approved a new list of Russian software that must be pre-installed on computers and mobile devices in 2024.

Source: Interfax Russia, citing the press office of the Russian government 

The Cabinet said the software will be mandatory for installation on mobile phones, computers and televisions with a digital control unit.

The updated list includes 40 names, including the products of Yandex, VKontakte and Kaspersky, reads the resolution signed by Mishustin and reviewed by the Interfax report.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Apart from the programs required for pre-installation this year, several video services have been added to the new list. At the same time, the owners of electronic devices will be able to choose which program or application to use independently, just like it was before," the Russian government said.

Background: The law on mandatory pre-installation of Russian programs on smartphones, tablets, computers and TVs sold in the Russian Federation with the Smart TV function took effect in April 2021.

The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation conducts selection for inclusion of specific applications in the list. For pre-installation, the most popular applications with an audience of at least 500,000 users are selected (except for certain categories of applications).

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: