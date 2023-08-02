Russians plan to re-educate more than 10,000 children from temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast in ideological camps

The Russians plan to take more than 10,000 local children on a so-called "vacation" in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Minors are sent to camps in Dagestan, Chuvashia, Krasnodar Krai, etc., reports the National Resistance Center.

"The project is supervised by Vladimir Putin's United Russia party. In the camps, children are subjected to ideological brainwashing through propaganda concerts and ‘educational events’," the organisation noted.

The National Resistance Center emphasised that children often become victims of crimes during such events. In particular, in the children's camp in Anapa, Russian Federation, four children from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast suffered from the actions of a paedophile.

"This is the policy of genocide against Ukrainians when the Russians deliberately destroy an

entire generation on an industrial scale at the level of a state programme," the National Resistance Center writes.

The organisation added that this programme involves not only the supreme authorities of the Russian Federation or local collaborators but also teachers, doctors, artists, etc.

Background:

Russian so-called "re-education camps" are "camps of Russification, militarisation and indoctrination".

