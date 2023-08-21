German Foreign Minister wants to accelerate provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister of Germany, believes that the decision to provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles should be made faster, as every day matters.

Source: Baerbock at a press conference in Berlin on Monday, reports European Pravda with reference to DPA

Details: Answering the question of whether she will support the early provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the head of the German Foreign Ministry noted: "The fact that every day matters is what I think we should have understood already in the last year and half."

Baerbock also mentioned the decision of Denmark and the Netherlands to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after the end of the training, calling it "a wonderful day for Ukraine and, accordingly, a wonderful day for Europe".

She stressed that every day we are being reminded of the cruelty of the Russian war against Ukraine.

Quote: "And over the past year and a half, we have witnessed how important our military support is for Ukraine's self-defence... And from this point of view, we are studying all further requests of Ukraine to enable it to protect its own population."

Details: Taurus missiles belong to the most modern weapons of the German air force. The Taurus is similar in characteristics to the Storm Shadow cruise missiles already provided to Ukraine by the United Kingdom and France (where they are known as SCALP).

At the same time, the missile is capable of hitting targets even further, at a distance of up to 500 kilometres, due to a more modern jet engine, without the aircraft even entering the enemy’s airspace. Taurus flies at a speed of almost 1000 km/h on a very low altitude, less than 50 metres above the ground, so it can be invisible to enemy radars.

Background:

According to Spiegel, secret negotiations with representatives of the defence industry are ongoing on the issue providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to make technical modifications to the missiles in order to prevent Kyiv from attacking Russian territory, which does not apply to Russian-occupied Crimea.

