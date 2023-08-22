All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian ambassador in France announces further batches of long-range SCALP missiles

European PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 19:34

Ukraine has already received the first test batch of long-range SCALP missiles from France, with agreements on further supplies.

Source: Vadym Omelchenko, Ukrainian Ambassador to France said this in an interview with Livyi Bereh news website, European Pravda reports

Details: As the diplomat explained, all the SCALP missiles the French side promised to provide within the first batch are already in Ukraine.

Quote: "This batch was a test batch; the projectiles have proven themselves quite well. There will be SCALPs; the supply will continue. The main issue of these supplies is their rate, and in this regard, the French are doing very well," he added.

Omelchenko noted that France maintains a strict silence on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine, taking care of the safety of logistics, and after criticism from Ukrainian and French experts, Paris began cautiously announcing supplies of some weapons.

Quote: "In general, if you hear a statement from President Zelenskyy or from President Macron that France has made a decision at the request of the Ukrainian side to provide us with some weapons, then know that they are already in Ukraine and are already being operated at the front," the ambassador said.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the transfer of missiles to Ukraine, which will allow the Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russia's rear. The media learned then that it was about "significant batches" of SCALP missiles, similar in characteristics to the British-made Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

Now the German government is determining whether it will supply long-range Taurus-type cruise missiles to Ukraine, as requested by Kyiv.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: