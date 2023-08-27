Amount of damage to environment, excluding Kakhovka HPP, increases to US$54 billion

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources has stated that the amount of damage caused by Russians to the environment increased five times over the year, reaching 2 trillion hryvnias [about US$54.1 billion – ed.].

Source: Ukrainian Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources announced this on his Facebook.

Details: The Minister emphasises that the amount of damage is increasing daily, and the amount of UAH 2 trillion [about US$54.1 billion] is far from final.

Thus, in May 2022, after the Russians were repelled from Kyiv Oblast, the ministry announced the first figures after the start of the full-scale invasion – UAH 13.2 billion [about US$0.36 billion].

In August 2022, the damage amounted to UAH 385 billion [about US$10.4 billion]. But in December of the same year, after the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast and Kherson, almost UAH 1.5 trillion [about US$40.6 billion] in environmental damage was incurred.

Quote: "August 2023. We have up-to-date data in the amount of 2 trillion hryvnias [about US$54.1 billion]. The work on calculating losses in the Kakhovka HPP case continues," the minister emphasised.

For reference:

The amount of estimated damage to the environment due to the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka HPP has already exceeded 55 billion hryvnias [about US$1.5 billion].

During the year of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, the Russians caused almost UAH 1.9 trillion [about US$51.4 billion] in damage to Ukraine's environment.

