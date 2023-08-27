All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Amount of damage to environment, excluding Kakhovka HPP, increases to US$54 billion

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 27 August 2023, 17:13

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources has stated that the amount of damage caused by Russians to the environment increased five times over the year, reaching 2 trillion hryvnias [about US$54.1 billion – ed.].

Source: Ukrainian Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources announced this on his Facebook.

Details: The Minister emphasises that the amount of damage is increasing daily, and the amount of UAH 2 trillion [about US$54.1 billion] is far from final.

Thus, in May 2022, after the Russians were repelled from Kyiv Oblast, the ministry announced the first figures after the start of the full-scale invasion – UAH 13.2 billion [about US$0.36 billion].

In August 2022, the damage amounted to UAH 385 billion [about US$10.4 billion]. But in December of the same year, after the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast and Kherson, almost UAH 1.5 trillion [about US$40.6 billion] in environmental damage was incurred.

Quote: "August 2023. We have up-to-date data in the amount of 2 trillion hryvnias [about US$54.1 billion]. The work on calculating losses in the Kakhovka HPP case continues," the minister emphasised.

For reference:

The amount of estimated damage to the environment due to the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka HPP has already exceeded 55 billion hryvnias [about US$1.5 billion].

During the year of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, the Russians caused almost UAH 1.9 trillion [about US$51.4 billion] in damage to Ukraine's environment.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: