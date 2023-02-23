Russians cause almost US$51 billion in environmental damage to Ukraine

During the year of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, the Russians have caused almost UAH 1.9 trillion (US$51 billion) in damage to Ukraine's environment.

Source: Press service of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine, citing Minister Ruslan Strilets

Details: "During the year of full-scale war, the State Ecological Inspectorate and I have already documented more than 2,300 crimes against nature. The amount of damage reaches almost UAH1.9 trillion," he said. "Almost 500,000 hectares are currently under occupation or in the war zone. 2.4 million hectares of forests have already been liberated and need to be restored."

Advertisement:

Currently, Strilets said, 10 national parks, eight nature reserves, and two biosphere reserves are under occupation.

About 600 animal species and 750 plant species are under threat of extinction, including the Red List species. About 1,000 dolphin deaths have already been recorded on the coasts of Ukraine, Bulgaria and Türkiye.

In addition, the most industrially developed part of Ukraine is located in the war zone. 132 mineral deposits have been occupied, and the industry's losses for the year reached UAH 7.76 trillion (US$192 billion).

Russia is also contributing to the climate crisis by causing additional direct carbon emissions of about 33 million tonnes. Fires in forests, agricultural and other facilities during the hostilities alone have released more than 23 million tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.



Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!