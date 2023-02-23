All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians cause almost US$51 billion in environmental damage to Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 23 February 2023, 09:54

During the year of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, the Russians have caused almost UAH 1.9 trillion (US$51 billion) in damage to Ukraine's environment.

Source: Press service of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine, citing Minister Ruslan Strilets

Details: "During the year of full-scale war, the State Ecological Inspectorate and I have already documented more than 2,300 crimes against nature. The amount of damage reaches almost UAH1.9 trillion," he said. "Almost 500,000 hectares are currently under occupation or in the war zone. 2.4 million hectares of forests have already been liberated and need to be restored."

Currently, Strilets said, 10 national parks, eight nature reserves, and two biosphere reserves are under occupation.

About 600 animal species and 750 plant species  are under threat of extinction, including the Red List species. About 1,000 dolphin deaths have already been recorded on the coasts of Ukraine, Bulgaria and Türkiye.

In addition, the most industrially developed part of Ukraine is located in the war zone. 132 mineral deposits have been occupied, and the industry's losses for the year reached UAH 7.76 trillion (US$192 billion).

Russia is also contributing to the climate crisis by causing additional direct carbon emissions of about 33 million tonnes. Fires in forests, agricultural and other facilities during the hostilities alone have released more than 23 million tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News