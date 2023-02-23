All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians cause almost US$51 billion in environmental damage to Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 23 February 2023, 08:54

During the year of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, the Russians have caused almost UAH 1.9 trillion (US$51 billion) in damage to Ukraine's environment.

Source: Press service of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine, citing Minister Ruslan Strilets

Details: "During the year of full-scale war, the State Ecological Inspectorate and I have already documented more than 2,300 crimes against nature. The amount of damage reaches almost UAH1.9 trillion," he said. "Almost 500,000 hectares are currently under occupation or in the war zone. 2.4 million hectares of forests have already been liberated and need to be restored."

Advertisement:

Currently, Strilets said, 10 national parks, eight nature reserves, and two biosphere reserves are under occupation.

About 600 animal species and 750 plant species  are under threat of extinction, including the Red List species. About 1,000 dolphin deaths have already been recorded on the coasts of Ukraine, Bulgaria and Türkiye.

In addition, the most industrially developed part of Ukraine is located in the war zone. 132 mineral deposits have been occupied, and the industry's losses for the year reached UAH 7.76 trillion (US$192 billion).

Russia is also contributing to the climate crisis by causing additional direct carbon emissions of about 33 million tonnes. Fires in forests, agricultural and other facilities during the hostilities alone have released more than 23 million tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: