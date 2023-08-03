Russia reports downing of drones in Kaluga Oblast

The authorities in Russia's Kaluga Oblast have claimed that anti-aircraft defence systems shot down six drones at night.

Source: Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Russia's Kaluga Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Shapsha says that Russian air defence shot down 6 drones in the oblast's southwest when the UAVs tried to fly through Kaluga Oblast.

The Governor of Kaluga Oblast claims that there are no casualties or damage.

Kaluga Oblast SCREENSHOT: GOOGLE MAPS

