Russia reports downing of drones in Kaluga Oblast
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 09:50
The authorities in Russia's Kaluga Oblast have claimed that anti-aircraft defence systems shot down six drones at night.
Source: Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Russia's Kaluga Oblast, on Telegram
Details: Shapsha says that Russian air defence shot down 6 drones in the oblast's southwest when the UAVs tried to fly through Kaluga Oblast.
The Governor of Kaluga Oblast claims that there are no casualties or damage.
