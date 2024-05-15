Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian forces have repelled 10 attacks on the Kharkiv front since the beginning of the day.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 19:00 on 15 May

Quote: "On the Kharkiv front, the intensity of combat action has increased. As of now, our soldiers have repelled 10 attacks near the settlements of Slobozhanske, Vovchansk, Starytsi and Lyptsi. The situation has been partially stabilised, and the mop-up operation is ongoing in the northwestern outskirts of the town of Vovchansk. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have lost about 60 personnel and 19 pieces of armament and military equipment. 11 enemy shelters were struck."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kupiansk front, 28 combat clashes occurred, specifically near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Tverdokhlibove. Information gathering about Russian losses is ongoing.

On the Lyman front, the Russians made two attempts to improve their tactical positions near the settlements of Novosadove and Torske, but to no avail. Three airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Lyman.

On the Siversk front, Russian troops launched seven attacks towards Mykolaivka-Spirne, Berestove-Spirne, Yakovlivka-Rozdolivka, Soledar-Rozdolivka and Zolotarivka-Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions nine times.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians maintain the intensity of their attacks. In total, 31 Russian attacks were launched over the course of the day, most of them near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Netailove. Ukrainian forces are doing everything possible to prevent the Russians from advancing.

On the Kurakhove front, the Defence Forces successfully repelled seven Russian attacks.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians tried to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their positions near the settlement of Urozhaine, suffered losses and retreated.

On the Orikhove front, the Russians continued putting pressure on the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Staromaiorske and attempted 22 assaults. A Russian airstrike was launched in the area of the settlement of Robotyne. Ukrainian troops hold defence lines and positions.

On the Prydniprovia front, the Russians launched five attacks on Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Krynky, but to no avail.

Quote: "During the day, Rocket Forces of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched attacks on a command post, an ammunition storage depot, 13 clusters of personnel and other important facilities belonging to the enemy.

Our aircraft launched two attacks on anti-aircraft systems and 22 clusters of military personnel of the occupiers."

Support UP or become our patron!