Combat medics may be allowed to transfuse blood after training

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 18:28

Combat medics will be allowed to perform blood transfusions for injured soldiers after undergoing appropriate training.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Together with the Health Ministry, we have found a solution to this issue. The issue here is to ensure that these people have the appropriate training. This was exactly what we had discussed."

Details: Maliar said that the Medical Forces Command, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Health have found a compromise. Combat medics who had not been taught to perform transfusions as part of their original training will be allowed to transfuse blood after undergoing appropriate training.

Photo: rospoint.ukr.net/Depositphotos

In a comment for Ukraniska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life), Mariia Nazarova, a tactical medicine instructor, called this compromise a victory.

Nazarova said that despite the fact that the government had passed a resolution to provide military units with blood for transfusion, the Medical Forces Command had been blocking the resolution and forbade combat medics to transfuse blood.

Ukrainska Pravda



Advertisement: