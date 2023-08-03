All Sections
French Ambassador visits unit using Franco-Italian air defence system

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 20:31
French Ambassador visits unit using Franco-Italian air defence system

On Thursday, French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins spoke about his visit to one of the Ukrainian units that is using the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defence system to protect against Russian attacks.

Source: Etienne de Poncins on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I visited a Ukrainian unit that is using the Franco-Italian SAMP-T system. This system helps protect the population and troops of Ukraine from attacks by Russian drones and missiles."

Details: He added that he had a "sincere exchange of views" with the military and called SAMP/T "a confirmation of France's support in the fight against the Russian aggressor".

"We thank the Ukrainian Air Force," the diplomat concluded.

Background: SAMP/T-MAMBA is Europe's first long-range anti-missile system. It can destroy enemy aircraft at a range of 3 to 100 kilometres and ballistic missiles at a range of 3 to 25 kilometres, with a strike attitude of up to 25 kilometres.

SAMP/T was developed by the European consortium Eurosam (MBDA Italy, MBDA France and Thales). The system is in service in Italy, France and Singapore.

The transfer of the SAMP/T system to Ukraine was part of Italy's sixth military aid package announced in February 2023, in agreement with France. This was first officially confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron in June 2023.

Advertisement: