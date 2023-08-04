Ukraine's defence forces use fresh reserves for breakthrough in south – WР

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have deployed the 10th Operational Corps reserves to advance in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: The Washington Post

Details: The Washington Post said fighting in southeastern Ukraine this week was intense as Kyiv continued a large-scale campaign to liberate territories with a new injection of troops trained and equipped in the West. However, there are no signs of a major breakthrough yet.

The Washington Post added that Russia's main defence line, a phalanx of trenches, tripwires, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, is still ahead of the Ukrainian troops, who aim to advance south and cut off the Russian land bridge to Crimea, which is a key military supply route.

The Washington Post wrote that Ukrainian troops have begun to gradually advance to this line, changing their approach, which involved small troop movements on foot, to a more powerful influx of forces from the reserves of the 10th Ukrainian Corps using tanks and armoured combat vehicles.

"This last week of fighting has been important because they decided to commit their second echelon of forces in a greater way," the Washington Post said, citing Rob Lee, a military analyst who has just returned from a visit to Ukraine’s front lines and saw the Ukraine's Armed Forces offensive himself. "It’s not yet clear if Russia has suffered enough losses to create the conditions for a breakthrough. We’re waiting and seeing at this point."

The report said heavy fighting continues around the village of Robotyne, territory previously held by Russian troops and located less than 2.5 km from the Kremlin's main defence line.

Some people believe the battle around Robotyne is the nearest and most realistic way for Ukraine to break through the Russian defence line, while officials characterise it as having great "strategic value".

