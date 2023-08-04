All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's defence forces use fresh reserves for breakthrough in south – WР

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 4 August 2023, 05:58
Ukraine's defence forces use fresh reserves for breakthrough in south – WР
UKRAINIAN MILITARY. STOCK PHOTO: THE GENERAL STAFF

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have deployed the 10th Operational Corps reserves to advance in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: The Washington Post

Details: The Washington Post said fighting in southeastern Ukraine this week was intense as Kyiv continued a large-scale campaign to liberate territories with a new injection of troops trained and equipped in the West. However, there are no signs of a major breakthrough yet.

The Washington Post added that Russia's main defence line, a phalanx of trenches, tripwires, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, is still ahead of the Ukrainian troops, who aim to advance south and cut off the Russian land bridge to Crimea, which is a key military supply route.

Advertisement:

The Washington Post wrote that Ukrainian troops have begun to gradually advance to this line, changing their approach, which involved small troop movements on foot, to a more powerful influx of forces from the reserves of the 10th Ukrainian Corps using tanks and armoured combat vehicles.

"This last week of fighting has been important because they decided to commit their second echelon of forces in a greater way," the Washington Post said, citing Rob Lee, a military analyst who has just returned from a visit to Ukraine’s front lines and saw the Ukraine's Armed Forces offensive himself. "It’s not yet clear if Russia has suffered enough losses to create the conditions for a breakthrough. We’re waiting and seeing at this point."

The report said heavy fighting continues around the village of Robotyne, territory previously held by Russian troops and located less than 2.5 km from the Kremlin's main defence line.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Some people believe the battle around Robotyne is the nearest and most realistic way for Ukraine to break through the Russian defence line, while officials characterise it as having great "strategic value".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: