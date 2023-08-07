Russian authorities report on downing of drone in Kaluga Oblast
Monday, 7 August 2023, 07:56
Authorities have announced the downing of a drone over Russia's Kaluga Oblast.
Source: Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Kaluga Oblast, Russia, on Telegram
Quote: "An air defence system shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Ferzikovsky district today [7 August – ed.] at 02:30.
There is no aftermath affecting people or infrastructure."
