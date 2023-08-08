All Sections
Lithuania freezes Russian and Belarusian assets worth more than €100 million

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 19:55

The Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) of the Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the total amount of Russian and Belarusian assets frozen in the country reached €103 million.

Source: FNTT; Ukrinform news agency 

It is noted that Western sanctions were applied to 16 legal entities and individuals: 

  • 9 companies from Russia;
  • 6 companies and one individual from Belarus. 

The total amount of funds frozen in the accounts of Russian companies is more than €69.51 million and US$810,000.

Funds totalling €23.71 million and US$7.68 million, respectively, remain frozen on the accounts of Belarusian firms and individuals.

In addition, funds attempting to be transferred to Lithuania by persons subject to EU restrictive measures have been blocked. The total amount of these funds in various currencies is more than €1.33 million, more than US$1.583 million and more than RUR 215,000.

