Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić sharply commented on the prospects for Ukraine's recognition of Kosovo after one of the Ukrainian MPs signed an appeal to the governments of Western states calling for a review of policy towards Belgrade and Pristina.

Source: Vučić at a press conference on Tuesday, quoted by the TV channel RTRS; European Pravda

The letter, signed by the heads of ten parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committees and more than fifty MPs from different parliaments, calls for increasing pressure on Serbia and moving away from attempts to balance relations between it and Kosovo.

The letter was initiated by Alicia Kearns, UK MP, and Oleksandr Merezhko, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation, joined it (the Verkhovna Rada is Ukraine's parliament – ed.).

Commenting on the letter, Vučić said that it is directed against Serbia and allegedly makes it "guilty of helping people in Republika Srpska" and aimed at "provoking a conflict".

"Ukraine is a friendly country to us. I think Zelenskyy is smarter than Merezhko. Because imagine: if Ukraine recognises the independence of Kosovo, it will lose everything in one day," the Serbian president added, without specifying what he meant.

He added that he will always defend the "libertarian approach" and Serbia's right to make its own decisions.

As it is known, Ukraine does not officially recognise Kosovo, a country that declared independence in 2008 whose right to take this step was confirmed by the International Court of Justice. Since then, about a hundred countries worldwide have recognised Kosovo, while the rest consider it part of Serbia, where the country is officially considered the territory of Kosovo and Metohija.

Earlier, Serbia expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine's vote in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe regarding Kosovo's membership in the Council of Europe.

