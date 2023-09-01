All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"My body covered with scars": story of man who suffered 65% of body burns due to attack on Vinnytsia

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 11:02

Yurii Mysak, a resident of Vinnytsia, who came under Russian missile fire on 14 July 2022 and sustained 65% of his body burns, is undergoing rehabilitation in Lviv. 

At the moment of the attack, the man and his friend were in a car, as they were supposed to go run errands, the Ministry of Health said. 

As a result of the explosion, the car caught fire, and the men ended up on the asphalt. Recalling that moment, Yurii says it was like a horror film in slow motion: fire, blood, rubble, wounded people and smashed cars. There was a ringing in his ears and a taste of iron in his mouth. 

Advertisement:

Yurii and his friend ran away from the epicentre of the strike, and the man's clothes were on fire: his trousers were almost completely burnt, his T-shirt was on fire and melting on the sleeves and in the stomach area.

 
Yurii Mysak
All photos: Ministry of Health/Neopalymi

People helped Yurii walk to the nearest hospital. 

"Local doctors were shocked by the patient's condition and the fact that he managed to get there on his own two feet. He had numerous burns, a serious contusion, a laceration on his head, and a shock," the Ministry of Health said. 

At first, Yurii was sent to the village of Pyrohiv, Vinnytsia Oblast, then to Lviv, and then to Poland for a month and a half. 

 

To this day, there are many things a man cannot do on his own – walk, dress or put on shoes

After coming back to Ukraine, scars began to grow on his body. As he said, the pain did not subside – ever, maybe for a moment. Currently, the man is receiving treatment and rehabilitation as part of the Neopalymi (Unburned) project, which treats Ukrainians for burns and scars of a non-domestic nature free of charge.   

Currently, Yurii cannot do many things on his own, such as dressing or walking. 

Despite the fact that his arms are completely covered with scars, Yurii remains optimistic.  He is happy to have survived. 

 
The man dreams of returning to normal life as soon as possible

Patients of the Neopalymi project can be people with:

  • skin damage (burns or scars) as a result of military operations;
  • confirmation of a non-domestic injury, provided by a doctor/military medical commission.

You can contact the project team by phone: +38 (066) 906-06-14, or on the website here

The Ministry of Health says that up to 1,200 people can receive free medical care and treatment for burns and scars every year. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: