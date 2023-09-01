White House reacts to increase in number of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory

The White House has reacted to the increase in the number of Ukrainian strikes on targets located on the territory of the Russian Federation far from the border of Ukraine.

Source: Voice of America citing John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, at a briefing on 1 September

Asked about the US reaction to increasingly frequent attacks on facilities in the Russian Federation, Kirby emphasised that Washington's policy remains unchanged.

Quote: "Nothing has changed in our policy on strikes against Russia, we neither encourage nor facilitate them. We are focused on enabling Ukraine to regain its territory on its own soil," the White House representative said.

Background:

UK intelligence believes that Russia will be forced to strengthen air defences at its airfields to counter drone attacks like those that have taken place recently.

Pekka Toveri, former head of the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence of Finland, called Ukraine's attack at Pskov airfield the most successful today.

