US reports on results of visit of heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

European PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 22:44

During the last few days, the heads of anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine have visited Washington and attended several meetings.

Source: press service of the Department of State of the US, as reported by European Pravda

According to the report, the visit of the heads of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine lasted from 28 August to 1 September.

The leaders of anti-corruption institutions have visited the Department of State of the US, the Ministries of Justice and Finance and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The US Department of State stated that Ukraine's inclination towards fighting corruption is a key to its future and fulfilling its European ambitions.

"The United States applauds Ukraine's commitment to anti-corruption efforts even amid Russia's brutal full-scale invasion and supports Ukraine as it works to implement key anti-corruption reforms aimed at securing its democratic future, built on the rule of law," the statement reads.

The decisive actions of the Ukrainian government and its independent anti-corruption institutions, as well as vigilance of the society and media are, like before, important for counteracting corruption, facilitating the transparency of state procurement, strengthening the trust of the investors, and holding the officials who abuse public trust accountable, the department emphasises.

Background: In June, the ambassadors of the G7 countries presented key recommendations for Ukraine concerning strengthening its anti-corruption institutions and reforming the judicial system.

