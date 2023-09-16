Poland bans Russian-registered vehicles entry

Starting from Sunday, Poland will not let owners of cars registered in Russia enter its territory.

Source: Mariusz Kamiński, Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland, on Saturday; European Pravda with reference to PAP news agency

The ban takes effect at midnight today and applies to any vehicle registered in Russia.

Quote: "After the publication of the European Commission directives banning cars registered in Russia from entering the European Union on 8 September of this year, I would like to inform you that this ban on the Polish border will come into force tomorrow. It takes effect at midnight tonight," Kamiński said.

The minister explained that it means nothing more than a ban on the entry of passenger cars registered in Russia into the Polish territory.

Quote: "Russian trucks were already subject to this ban. Now we are closing this case. Not a single Russian car will enter Poland. Ladies and gentlemen, this applies to all cars, both those used for commercial purposes and private ones – regardless of whether the car is driven or owned by a citizen of Russia or a citizen of another country," Kamiński stated.

He stressed that the rule is as follows: "a car registered in Russia does not have the right to enter Poland."

He added that this is another element of the sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in connection with the brutal war in Ukraine, given that Russia is now a threat to international security.

Background:

Previously, Finland made a decision to stop the entry of cars with Russian registration into the country after clarifications from the European Commission; the ban came into force from the beginning of the day on 16 September.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia made the same decision earlier this week.

