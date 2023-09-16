All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland bans Russian-registered vehicles entry

European PravdaSaturday, 16 September 2023, 15:18
Poland bans Russian-registered vehicles entry
Mariusz Kamiński. Photo: Wojtek Jargiło for PAP

Starting from Sunday, Poland will not let owners of cars registered in Russia enter its territory.

Source: Mariusz Kamiński, Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland, on Saturday; European Pravda with reference to PAP news agency

The ban takes effect at midnight today and applies to any vehicle registered in Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "After the publication of the European Commission directives banning cars registered in Russia from entering the European Union on 8  September of this year, I would like to inform you that this ban on the Polish border will come into force tomorrow. It takes effect at midnight tonight," Kamiński said.

The minister explained that it means nothing more than a ban on the entry of passenger cars registered in Russia into the Polish territory.

Quote: "Russian trucks were already subject to this ban. Now we are closing this case. Not a single Russian car will enter Poland. Ladies and gentlemen, this applies to all cars, both those used for commercial purposes and private ones – regardless of whether the car is driven or owned by a citizen of Russia or a citizen of another country," Kamiński stated.

He stressed that the rule is as follows: "a car registered in Russia does not have the right to enter Poland."

He added that this is another element of the sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in connection with the brutal war in Ukraine, given that Russia is now a threat to international security.

Background:

  • Previously, Finland made a decision to stop the entry of cars with Russian registration into the country after clarifications from the European Commission; the ban came into force from the beginning of the day on 16 September.
  • Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia made the same decision earlier this week.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: